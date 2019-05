I en sammanfattande text på ett av New York Times nyhetsbrev beskrevs handelskriget mellan USA och Kina så här:

The United States, China and global markets are digging in for a prolonged trade war. The Trump administration unveiled on Thursday a $16 billion bailout for farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs. More companies are saying they are redirecting supply chains away from China. And investors started coming to terms with the idea that the trade war is here to stay, with benchmark indexes across China, Germany, France and the United States dropping.