Den fruktansvärda branden i Grenfell Tower i London kan komma att påverka brittisk politik mycket mera än vad Brexit-frågan gjort.

Bagehot-kolumnisten i The Economist, Adrian Wooldridge, tecknar en dramatisk men förmodligen realistisk bild av de spänningar som katastrofen synliggör:

The disaster feeds into Mr Corbyn’s broader argument: that after decades of neo-liberalism under both Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, Britain is divided into two worlds. The fire revealed the world of London’s growing service class: the immigrants, refugees and casual labourers who are warehoused in (in this case unsafe) social housing so that they can provide the over-class of surrounding Kensington with drivers, cleaners, hairdressers and pedicurists. The fire also revealed the logic of profit-driven social housing: four executives of KCTMO, the private company that managed the flats on behalf of the Kensington and Chelsea Council, were reportedly paid £650,000 in bonuses last year. The argument in favour of contracting out management to the private sector is that it benefits everybody by boosting overall efficiency. That argument is hard to make when managers are enjoying huge bonuses and lives are being lost for the sake of a saving of £5,000.

Det privata företag som på kommunens uppdrag hade ansvaret för Grenfell Tower har alltså betalat ut 650 000 pund i bonus till fyra av sina direktörer. Det ställs mot de 5 000 pund som det skulle kostat att renovera höghuset på ett säkert sätt.

Bagehot om de konservativa som nu haft makten 7 år:

The neo-liberal model of harnessing the power of the private sector to deliver public services has been in power for longer than that. The Grenfell disaster will not only strengthen Mr Corbyn’s short-term project of toppling Mrs May’s weak Conservative government. But it will strengthen his longer-term project of toppling the neo-liberal model that has been in power in Britain since the 1980s.

Den nyliberala modellen utmanas nu av Jeremy Corbyn.

Utgången är oviss.

Följdverkningar i svensk politik?