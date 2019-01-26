X
Annons
X
Gäst

Janerik Larsson: Goda råd - men lyssnar Donald Trump?

Av Janerik Larsson
Läs mer om Larsson läser
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hugs his family after speaking to the crowd after winning his reelection bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hugs his family after speaking to the crowd after winning his reelection bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio Foto: John Minchillo

Wall Street Journals ledarkommentarer är ofta väl värda att ta del av.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hugs his family after speaking to the crowd after winning his reelection bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio

Foto: John Minchillo Bild 1 av 1
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet