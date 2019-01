In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Trump Tower in New York. For decades, President Donald Trump’s identity was interwoven with his hometown of New York City: big, brash and dedicated to making money. Manhattan was the imposing backdrop as Trump transformed himself from local real-estate developer to celebrity businessman, skyscrapers and gossip pages featured his name, and during the presidential campaign he would fly thousands of miles to sleep in his own bed at Trump Tower.

