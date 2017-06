A young South Sudanese refugee girl drinks water from a plastic container at the Imvepi reception centre, where newly arrived refugees are processed before being allocated plots of land in nearby Bidi Bidi refugee settlement, in northern Uganda, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Bidi Bidi is a sprawling complex of mud-brick houses that is now the world's largest refugee settlement holding some of those who fled the civil war in South Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the world's largest refugee crisis.

