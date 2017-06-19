Vilken framtid? Foto: Johansen, Carina

I Wall Street Journal idag skriver den brittiske journalisten Douglas Murray (bl a knuten till The Spectator) om sin nya bok “The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam” (Bloomsbury Continuum).

Han beskriver sina möten med den europeiska beslutfattareliten och sammanfattar sitt intryck så här:

All these instincts, when put together, are the stuff of suicide. They spell out the self-annihilation of a culture as well as a continent. Conversations with European policy makers and politicians have made this abundantly clear to me. They tell me with fury that it “must” work. I suggest that with population change of this kind, at this speed, it may not work at all.

Han är inte vare sig den förste eller ende som skriver på detta tema. Och hans bok är tveklöst en viktig del av förklaringen till den brittiska Brexit-opinionen.

Amerikanen Christopher Caldwell skrev redan 2009 boken ” Reflections on the Revolution in Europe: Immigration,Islam, and the West”.

Hans tes var möjligen mera sofistikerad än vad Murrays tycks vara.

David Goodhart skrev om boken i The Guardian. Han slutade så här:

The fallout from decades of mass immigration is, as Caldwell says, the most important problem facing Europe. And it is one which European democracy is handling with a striking lack of confidence.

Denna typ av dystra framtidsbilder kommer ingen komma ihåg om de inte blir verklighet, men förmodligen är de en nyttig påminnelse om de utmaningar som ska hanteras av dem som inte redan gett upp hoppet.