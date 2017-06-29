English version: Trump’s Fans Irate over Shakespeare Play

Foto: LEFTERIS PITARAKIS / TT / NTB Scanpix

Caesar has a thatch of blonde hair, a red tie that is far too long, and a well-dressed wife who speaks with a thick Slavic accent; he also bathes in gold and tweets frenetically. When the Public Theater in New York this May/June staged Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in Central Park, the allusions to Donald Trump were glaringly obvious.

The problem is that Caesar, even in his Trumpian manifestation, stays on script – and so at the beginning of act 3 he is inevitably surrounded and bloodily stabbed, before exclaiming Et tu, Brute and passing away. This was all too much for the conservative media outlet Fox News, who pumped out a shaky recording of the scene under the heading “NYC Play Appears to Depict Assassination of Trump”. It was likewise too much for Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, who rescinded their sponsorship of the play.

The image of Trump as Caesar is of course hilarious in itself. Critics reviewing the play have reported of laughter rippling through the audience during the first acts of the play, intensified by the discrepancy between an easily offended, uneducated president and the drama’s title character, the sharp-witted strategist and visionary Julius Caesar.

In the American tradition, the figure of Caesar has deep and decidedly ambivalent roots. Though there is much for which he is admired, he is also portrayed as the enemy and ultimate destroyer of the republic. During the American Revolution he came to symbolize the British monarchy, and the seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, created in 1776, depicts a personification of the Roman concept of Virtus standing over a prostrate Caesar-like figure clad in a purple robe and with his crown knocked off. Below the figure is written the motto Sic semper tyrannis – “thus always to tyrants” – (erroneously) attributed to Brutus during Caesar’s assassination.

For the American Founding Fathers, the fundamental principle of the separation of powers was designed precisely to prevent the emergence of an American Caesar, a president who would exceed his authority, undermine the republic, and pave the way for despotism. Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar has commonly been assigned to American middle and high school students, since it sheds light on the political system’s fragility and the moral dilemmas the citizenry must face when republican democracy erodes.

In the United States, Caesar is synonymous with authoritarianism. It is therefore no coincidence that American presidents have traditionally been caricatured with a laurel wreath and a toga. Indeed, several other modern productions of Shakespeare’s drama have portrayed the figure of Caesar with an obvious allusion to the sitting president, whether Republican (George W. Bush) or Democrat (Barack Obama). Also non-American leaders have been dramatized in the role; a famous example is Orson Welles’s anti-Fascist production from 1937, where Caesar was portrayed as Mussolini. After the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 there were several productions of Julius Caesar that alternated between having the title character resemble Bush or Saddam Hussein, depending on the varying perspectives.

It is precisely here that the greatness of Shakespeare’s play lies, namely that it allows directors, actors, spectators, and readers to engage with a number of differing and indeed contradictory interpretations. But to merely run the assassination scene on repeat and claim that the play encourages violence is to fundamentally misunderstand and dumb down Shakespeare – in the play itself, it is the very decision to assassinate Caesar that leads to the conspirators’ downfall.

This does not mean that theatre is always harmless; if the Trumpists knew their history, they could have credibly referred to the assassination of Lincoln, which was in fact carried out by a Shakespearean actor inspired by Brutus. But today it is instead feverish right-wing propaganda that is scary – after Fox News’ criticism, the play was twice interrupted by pro-Trump activists, one of them shouting that the spectators were Nazis that Goebbels would have been proud of. Further, the director Oskar Eustis and his family have received death and rape threats, as have several other Shakespearean theaters around the country.

Anyone who has either read or seen Shakespeare’s drama knows that Caesar and Brutus are complex characters. Caesar is power-hungry and superior, but also proud and courageous – which is why Nelson Mandela, in the smuggled edition of Shakespeare he read while imprisoned on Robben Island, chose to highlight Caesar’s final words to his wife Calpurnia: “Cowards die many times before their deaths: / The valiant never taste of death but once.” Brutus, for his part, is a righteous man who chooses the well-being of his fatherland over his love for Caesar, but who in the aftermath of the assassination dips his arm and knife into his friend’s blood and takes ecstatically to the streets of Rome. The play is de facto a tragedy that entails the death and destruction of all parties involved, whether Caesar, Brutus, or the Roman Republic itself.

Autocrats have sought throughout history to restrict artistic freedom. Behind Trump’s budget cuts to the arts and science lies, beyond his obvious lack of interest in such activities, a willingness to curtail intelligent criticism of his own position of power. When his son Donald Trump Jr attacks the free Central Park performance on Twitter, it ironically dramatizes one of the morals of the play– namely that the fall of the Republic paved the way for the monarchy of the Empire, where the exercise of power came to be centred in and around a single family.

What, then, can we learn from this recent intermezzo in New York? This: That culture needs to be nurtured during times of stability – if not, it ultimately becomes an easy target for an autocratic regime. That drama, satire, and speaking truth to power are entirely fundamental elements of a thriving democracy. And further – that culture and history are important keys for understanding, commenting on, and criticizing political activities.

Those of you who consider Julius Caesar and Shakespeare to be obsolete knowledge that shouldn’t be taught at school, because the fragile children of today should focus on merely having fun and turning into the entrepreneurs of tomorrow – the political drama in New York shows you how wrong you are!