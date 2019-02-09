English version: Swedish start-up used Greta Thunberg to bring in millions
The Swedish entrepreneur Ingmar Rentzhog , who claims he discovered the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, have used her name to bring in almost SEK 10 million in a new share issue.
“We had no information about this", her father Svante Thunberg tells SvD.
The Swedish entrepreneur Ingmar Rentzhog founded the company We Don´t Have Time in September 2017, with the ambition to create “the world´s largest social network for climate action". The main financial source is digital ads.