English version: Swedish start-up used Greta Thunberg to bring in millions

The Swedish entrepreneur Ingmar Rentzhog , who claims he discovered the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, have used her name to bring in almost SEK 10 million in a new share issue.

“We had no information about this", her father Svante Thunberg tells SvD.

Av Gunilla von Hall
Greta Thunberg. Foto: Tomas Oneborg

The Swedish entrepreneur Ingmar Rentzhog founded the company We Don´t Have Time in September 2017, with the ambition to create “the world´s largest social network for climate action". The main financial source is digital ads.

