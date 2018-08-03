Gäst Janerik Larsson: En president framför TVn Följ skribent Följer skribent This frame grab from video provided by Fox News shows White House adviser Kellyanne during her interview with Fox News Fox and Friends, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington Jag skriver ju en del om president Donald J Trump och jag får en hel del mejl från läsare som har kommentarer och frågor. Stäng This frame grab from video provided by Fox News shows White House adviser Kellyanne during her interview with Fox News Fox and Friends, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington Bild 1 av 1