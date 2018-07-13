Detta händer i näringslivet fredag 13 juli

RAPPORTER
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- D Carnegie (kl 7.00), Pandox (kl 7.00), TF Bank (kl 7.00), Uniflex (kl 7.25), Net Ent (kl 7.30), Duni (kl 7.45), Addlife (kl 8.00), Castellum (kl 8.00), Cloetta (kl 8.00), Corem Property (kl 8.00), Dedicare (kl 8.00), Doro (kl 8.00), GHP Specialty Care (kl 8.00), JM (kl 8.00), Mycronic (kl 8.00), NP3 (kl 8.00), Oncopeptides (kl 8.00), Qliro (kl 8.00), ÅF (kl 8.00), Addtech (kl 8.15), Beijer Ref (kl 8.30), Creades (kl 8.30), Trention (kl 8.30), Vitrolife (kl 8.30), OEM (kl 11.00), Beijer Electronics (kl 13.00), Lammhults (kl 13.00), Elanders (före börsöppning), Formpipe, Oscar Properties, Sagax, Traction
FIRST NORTH
- SDS, Tagmaster
ÖVRIGA NORDEN
- Aker BP (kl 7.00), Gjensidige Forsikring (kl 7.00), Orkla (kl 7.00), Elisa (kl 7.30), Storebrand (kl 7.30), Atea (kl 8.00)
ÖVRIGA UTLÄNDSKA
- JP Morgan (kl 12.45), Wells Fargo (kl 14.00), Citigroup
BÖRS- OCH BOLAGSPRESENTATIONER
- TF Bank: rapportpresentation kl 8.15
- Castellum: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Doro: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Mycronic: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Net Ent: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Pandox: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- GHP Specialty Care: rapportpresentation kl 9.30
- Cloetta: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- D Carnegie: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Duni: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- JM: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Qliro: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Vitrolife: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- ÅF: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Elisa: rapportpresentation kl 11.00
- Lammhults: rapportpresentation kl 13.30
- Beijer Electronics: rapportpresentation kl 14.00