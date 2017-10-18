Detta händer i näringslivet 18 oktober

RAPPORTER
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- Intrum Justitia (kl 7.00), SHB (kl 7.00), Byggmax (kl 8.00), Dustin (kl 8.00), Nederman (kl 8.00), Qliro (kl 8.00), Venue Retail Group (kl 8.00), Atrium Ljungberg (kl 8.30), Atlas Copco (kl 12.00), Getinge (kl 13.00), Traction (kl 13.00), Uniflex (kl 13.30), IAR Systems (kl 15.00)
FIRST NORTH
- Irisity (ändrat datum fr 9/11) (kl 8.00), Advenica (kl 8.45)
AKTIETORGET
- Dalsspira Mejeri (ändrat datum), Dex Tech, Precisionsmetall
ÖVRIGA NORDEN
- Elisa (kl 7.30)
ÖVRIGA UTLÄNDSKA
- Zalando (verksamhetsuppdatering, trading update) (kl 8.00), Alcoa (kl 22.10), American Express (efter USA-börsernas stängning)
BÖRS- OCH BOLAGSPRESENTATIONER
- SHB: rapportpresentation kl 8.30
- Dustin: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Intrum Justitia: rapportpresentation kl 9.00
- Nederman: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Qliro: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Byggmax: rapportpresentation kl 10.30
- SHB: telefonkonferens kl 11.00
- Atlas Copco: rapportpresentation kl 15.00
- Getinge: rapportpresentation kl 15.00