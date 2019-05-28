Det händer i näringslivet tisdag 28 maj
RAPPORTER
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- Arctic Paper (ändrat datum från 9/5) (ca kl 8.00), SAS (kl 8.00), Sectra (kl 8.15), Lundbergs (lunchtid)
NGM
- Nexar, Topright
FIRST NORTH
- Ad City Media, Talkpool, TCECUR (ändrat datum ), Toadman
SPOTLIGHT
- Bodyflight, Eatgood, Genesis IT, Pexa, Respiratorius, Sydsvenska Hem
STÄMMOR
- 2Curex, Arctic Minerals, Axichem, Cortus Energy, Dex Tech (extra), Easyfill, IDL Biotech, Intuitive Aerial, Midsummer, MVV Holding, Recyctec, Respiratorius, Secits , Sedana Medical, Soltech, TCECUR (ändrat datum), Zenicor