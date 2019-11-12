Det händer i näringslivet tisdag 12 november
RAPPORTER
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- Oscar Properties (kl 8.30)
NGM
- Swedish Stirling
FIRST NORTH
- Vertiseit (kl 7.30), Absolent (kl 8.00), Paradox (kl 8.00), Storytel (kl 8.00), Byggpartner (kl 8.30), Chemotech (kl 8.30), Nexam (kl 8.30), Upsales (kl 8.30), Capacent (ca kl 8.35), Devport, Gabather (före börsöppning), Livihop, Spectracure, Spiffbet
SPOTLIGHT
- 24Sevenoffice, Bahnhof, Gullberg & Jansson, Iapotek, Nanexa, Synthetic MR
ÖVRIGA NORDEN
- Next Biometrics
ÖVRIGA UTLÄNDSKA
- Aurubis (kl 7.00), Infineon (kl 7.30), Aurora Cannabis (prel datum), Rockwell (före USA-börsernas öppning), Vodafone
STÄMMOR
- Brandbee (extra)