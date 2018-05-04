Det händer i näringslivet fredag 4 maj

Rapporter
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- Oriflame (kl 7.15), Edgeware (kl 7.30), Academedia (kl 8.00), Arjo (kl 8.00), Attendo (kl 8.00), Bonesupport (kl 8.00), Eltel (kl 8.00), FM Mattsson (ändrat datum från 15/5) (kl 8.00), Immunicum (kl 8.00), Odd Molly (kl 8.00), Swedish Match (kl 8.15), Catena Media (kl 8.30), Hexatronic (kl 8.30), Viking Supply Ships (kl 8.30), Hexagon (kl 13.00), Cavotec
NGM
- Guideline Geo
FIRST NORTH
- Addvise, Cell Impact, Maxfastigheter, Polygiene, Serstech
AKTIETORGET
- Infracom, Rootfruit, Sealwacs
ÖVRIGA NORDEN
- Vestas (kl 8.30)
ÖVRIGA UTLÄNDSKA
- HSBC, Smurfit Kappa, Société Générale
Stämmor
- Arjo, Axactor, Cellavision, Edgeware, Hexagon, Life Assays (extra), Millicom, Nicoccino, Nordic Flanges, Odd Molly, Oriflame, Papilly (extra), Polygiene, Sealwacs