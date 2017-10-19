Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: Det brittiska brexitkriget Följ skribent Pro-EU supporters hold European Union flags with a Union flag across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 Foto: Matt Dunham Två krönikor idag i The Times (London) ger en ganska god bild av de klyftor som präglar den brittiska Brexit-debatten. Stäng Pro-EU supporters hold European Union flags with a Union flag across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 Foto: Matt Dunham Bild 1 av 1