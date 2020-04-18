Annons

Deporterade migranter var virussmittade

TT
Guatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei. Arkivbild.

Guatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei. Arkivbild. Foto: Moises Castillo/AP/TT

Flera personer som befann sig på ett flyg från USA till Guatemala för att deporteras var smittade med coronaviruset, enligt Guatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei.

