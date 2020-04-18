Deporterade migranter var virussmittade

Deporterade migranter var virussmittadeTTPublicerad 2020-04-18 06.31 StängGuatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei. Arkivbild.Foto: Moises Castillo/AP/TTBild 1 av 1StängGuatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei. Arkivbild.Foto: Moises Castillo/AP/TTBild 1 av 1Guatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei. Arkivbild. Foto: Moises Castillo/AP/TTFlera personer som befann sig på ett flyg från USA till Guatemala för att deporteras var smittade med coronaviruset, enligt Guatemalas president Alejandro Giammattei.