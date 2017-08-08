People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests against Yiannopoulos, a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses. Foto: Ben Margot

Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, alt right - den amerikanska ultrahögern har fått och får stor uppmärksamhet. Däremot har den nya, våldsamma vänstern hamnat något i skymundan.

Ledare Det här är en text från SvD Ledare. Ledarredaktionen är partipolitiskt oavhängig med beteckningen obunden moderat.

Peter Beinart har i nya The Atlantic en intressant och skrämmande artikel om denna vänsterrörelse: Antifa (Anti-Fascist Action).

As the president derides and subverts liberal-democratic norms, progressives face a choice. They can recommit to the rules of fair play, and try to limit the president’s corrosive effect, though they will often fail. Or they can, in revulsion or fear or righteous rage, try to deny racists and Trump supporters their political rights. From Middlebury to Berkeley to Portland, the latter approach is on the rise, especially among young people. Revulsion, fear, and rage are understandable. But one thing is clear. The people preventing Republicans from safely assembling on the streets of Portland may consider themselves fierce opponents of the authoritarianism growing on the American right. In truth, however, they are its unlikeliest allies.

Beinart konstaterar helt korrekt att den våldsamma vänstern är den extrema högerns bästa allierade.