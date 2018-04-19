Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: De många böckerna om Donald Trump Följ skribent Följer skribent Former FBI director James Comey arrives at a Barnes & Noble book store to speak to an audience Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. Foto: Frank Franklin II Det finns många olika aspekter på Donald Trumps tid i Vita huset. Stäng Former FBI director James Comey arrives at a Barnes & Noble book store to speak to an audience Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. Foto: Frank Franklin II Bild 1 av 2 Foto: Frank Franklin II / TT NYHETSBYRÅN Bild 2 av 2