Cyberpunkroman blir tv-serie
Publicerad 2019-12-15 09.33
Brittiske Joe Cornish ska regissera "Snow crash". Arkivbild. Foto: Jean-Christophe Bott/AP/TT
HBO ska spela in en science fiction-serie baserad på den amerikanske författaren Neal Stephensons roman "Snow crash", skriver Deadline.