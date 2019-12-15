Annons

Cyberpunkroman blir tv-serie

Under strecket
TT
Publicerad

Brittiske Joe Cornish ska regissera "Snow crash". Arkivbild.

Foto: Jean-Christophe Bott/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1

Brittiske Joe Cornish ska regissera "Snow crash". Arkivbild.

Foto: Jean-Christophe Bott/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1
Brittiske Joe Cornish ska regissera "Snow crash". Arkivbild.
Brittiske Joe Cornish ska regissera "Snow crash". Arkivbild. Foto: Jean-Christophe Bott/AP/TT

HBO ska spela in en science fiction-serie baserad på den amerikanske författaren Neal Stephensons roman "Snow crash", skriver Deadline.

Annons

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
Annons
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet