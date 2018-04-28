The Swedish Academy, which has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901, is embroiled in the worst scandal since it was founded more than two centuries ago.
Crown Princess of Sweden sexually harassed
The man at the centre of the Nobel scandal is being accused of having harrassed Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.
Three people have told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that they witnessed Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure, touching the Crown Princess on her behind at an event in Stockholm.