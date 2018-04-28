X
Crown Princess of Sweden sexually harassed

The man at the centre of the Nobel scandal is being accused of having harrassed Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Three people have told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that they witnessed Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure, touching the Crown Princess on her behind at an event in Stockholm.

The former head of the academy Horace Engdahl, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Jean-Claude Arnault. Foto: Linus Sundahl-Djerf, Pontus Lundahl/TT och Malin Hoelstad.

The Swedish Academy, which has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901, is embroiled in the worst scandal since it was founded more than two centuries ago.

