n this Sept. 30, 1985 file photo, Christa McAuliffe, the space teacher from Concord, N.H., prepares to put on an oxygen mask for an orientation flight aboard one of the T-28 NASA training planes in Houston, Texas. Thirty-two years after the Challenger disaster, a pair of teachers turned astronauts on the International Space Station will pay tribute to McAuliffe by carrying out her science classes.

