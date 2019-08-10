Den 23 juni 2016 avhölls den brittiska Brexit-folkomröstningen. Resultatet blev följande: Leave 17,410,742 (51.89%) Remain 16,141,241 (48.11%). Jag tittade idag tillbaka på vad jag skrev i frågan sommaren 2016 och fann då några enligt min mening fortsatt relevanta kommentarer som kan vara värda att komma ihåg idag.
Den 9 juli 2016 skrev Matthew Parris i sin Spectator-krönika om skälet till utfallet av Brexit-folkomröstningen:
Anti-immigrant feeling won it for Leave, and they know it. They used it, rode it and are complicit in it. I’ve been dismayed to see people I’ve respected descend to this. I never thought either that the reserves of xenophobia in England were so strong, nor that people who should know better would play upon them with such careless cynicism. I was doubly naive.