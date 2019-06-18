Det paradoxala är att svaren på de övriga frågorna från torypartiets medlemmar högst sannolikt skulle leda till en Corbynregering.

According to a new YouGov poll, 61 per cent of members would rather have "significant damage" to the economy to ensure Brexit takes place. The membership of the Conservative and Unionist Party would shrug off the break-up of the union: 63 per cent think it acceptable to see Scotland leave the UK to get Brexit, while 59 per cent would rather Northern Ireland left too to ensure what is left of the country leaves the EU.