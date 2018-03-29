Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: Borde ESOP importeras till Sverige? Följ skribent Följer skribent Vice President Richard Nixon reads a newspaper headlining President Eisenhower's operation as he sits in his automobile just before leaving his Washington home for his office in the Senate Office Building, June 9, 1956 Foto: BILL ACHATZ På DN debatt idag dras en lans för införande i Sverige av en variant av det amerikanska ESOP-systemet. Stäng Vice President Richard Nixon reads a newspaper headlining President Eisenhower's operation as he sits in his automobile just before leaving his Washington home for his office in the Senate Office Building, June 9, 1956 Foto: BILL ACHATZ Bild 1 av 1