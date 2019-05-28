Det är tyska Die Zeits politiske redaktör Jochen Bittner som har ett intressant förslag som skulle kunna skapa större tydlighet.

Dissolve the European Parliament and replace it with a Senate composed of members sent by national parties, chosen during their national election campaigns. Technically, those lawmakers would be members of their respective national parliaments. But their job would be to act as a check and balance against the European Commission. (- - -) This is what a real European democracy would look like — while also returning power to the member states. A European Senate would bring Europe back home to the people.