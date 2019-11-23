Bloomberg planerar rekordstor reklamkampanj

Bloomberg planerar rekordstor reklamkampanjTTPublicerad 2019-11-23 11.19 Stäng Michael Bloomberg poserar för sitt officiella kandidatfoto. Arkivbild. Foto: Staton Breidenthal/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Stäng Michael Bloomberg poserar för sitt officiella kandidatfoto. Arkivbild. Foto: Staton Breidenthal/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Michael Bloomberg poserar för sitt officiella kandidatfoto. Arkivbild. Foto: Staton Breidenthal/AP/TTMiljardären och New Yorks före detta borgmästare Michael Bloomberg planerar en påkostad reklamkampanj för att lansera sin presidentkandidatur.