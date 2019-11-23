Annons

Bloomberg planerar rekordstor reklamkampanj

Michael Bloomberg poserar för sitt officiella kandidatfoto. Arkivbild.

Miljardären och New Yorks före detta borgmästare Michael Bloomberg planerar en påkostad reklamkampanj för att lansera sin presidentkandidatur.

