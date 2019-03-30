Gäst Janerik Larsson: Åter till medeltiden Följ skribent Följer skribent Av Janerik Larsson 2019-03-30 09.26 Spara artikel Sparad artikelLäs mer om Larsson läser People bathe at a brook in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. After days of intermittent electricity supply in Venezuela, which affects the water supply, the people in the capital city have started to collect water from waterfalls and wells and carry it to their homes Foto: Boris Vergara Nyhetsbyrån AFP rapporterar från Caracas om hur Venezuela återvänt till medeltiden. Stäng People bathe at a brook in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. After days of intermittent electricity supply in Venezuela, which affects the water supply, the people in the capital city have started to collect water from waterfalls and wells and carry it to their homes Foto: Boris Vergara Bild 1 av 1