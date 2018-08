Dresden, Germany: Supporters of the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA attend a weekly PEGIDA demonstration as they wave German national flags and shout slogans like: Luegenpresse (Mendacious Press) and 'Wir sind das Volk (We are the people' the 1989 slogan of the GDR's peacefull freedom demonstrations). An estimated 10000 supporters attended the rally, which features Dutch right-wing politician Geert Wilders as a guest speaker. The PEGIDA movement, which originally emerged as a grass-roots effort with aims to curb immigration,and as a ight-wing movement is also against the Euro and the Western liberal style of living in general. splintered into two camps earlier this year and the movement is seeking to regain its earlier momentum with not too much success.

Bild 1 av 1