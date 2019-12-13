Amon Amarth till Gefle Metal

Amon Amarth till Gefle MetalTTPublicerad 2019-12-13 12.29 Stäng Amon Amarth vid lanseringen av albumet "Deceiver of the gods" 2013. Arkivbild. Foto: Claudio Bresciani/TT Bild 1 av 1 Stäng Amon Amarth vid lanseringen av albumet "Deceiver of the gods" 2013. Arkivbild. Foto: Claudio Bresciani/TT Bild 1 av 1 Amon Amarth vid lanseringen av albumet "Deceiver of the gods" 2013. Arkivbild. Foto: Claudio Bresciani/TTDödsmetallbandet Amon Amarth kommer till Gefle Metal Festival i sommar. Konserten blir deras enda festivalspelning i Sverige under nästa år, enligt arrangören.