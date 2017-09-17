Annons
X
Annons
X
Kultur

Alexander Skarsgård kan vinna Emmypris i natt

Ska Alexander Skarsgård ta hem sin första statyett? Ska Elisabeth Moss vinna för sin roll i succéserien "The handmaid's tale"? Och vilken serie ska glänsa i "Game of thrones" frånvaro?

I natt kommer svaren på årets upplaga av Emmygalan.

Av TT
Spara artikel
Alexander Skarsgård kan vinna sin första Emmy för sin roll i HBO-serien
Alexander Skarsgård kan vinna sin första Emmy för sin roll i HBO-serien "Big little lies". Arkivbild. Foto: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

"Game of thrones" har de senaste åren sopat banan med övriga serier på när tv-världens finaste priser delas ut på Emmygalan. Men eftersom HBO:s fantasyserie i år började sändas efter galans deadline för nomineringar har andra produktioner en betydligt större chans på årets gala.

I natt med start klockan 02 svensk tid fajtas därför "House of cards", "Better call Saul", "The crown", "The handmaid's tale", "This is us", "Westworld", och "Stranger things" om att vinna i den tyngsta kategorin årets bästa dramaserie.

Allra flest vinstchanser har just "Westworld" som liksom satirprogrammet "Saturday night Live" har 22 nomineringar i olika kategorier. De följs av "Stranger things" och "Feud" som båda har 18 nomineringar.

Annons
X

Den svenska publiken kan också hålla tummarna lite extra för Alexander Skarsgård, som för sin roll som den våldsamme hustrumisshandlaren Perry Wright i "Pretty little lies" kan vinna pris i kategorin bästa manliga biroll i miniserie.

Galan äger rum i Los Angeles och leds av komikern Stephen Colbert.

Läs även

Annons
Annons
X

Alexander Skarsgård kan vinna sin första Emmy för sin roll i HBO-serien "Big little lies". Arkivbild.

Foto: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT Bild 1 av 2

Sci-fi-serien "Westworld" har 22 nomineringar. På bilden skådespelarna Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, Lisa Joy, Ed Harris och James Marsden med regissören Jonathan Nolan i mitten. Arkivbild.

Foto: Richard Shotwell Bild 2 av 2
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet