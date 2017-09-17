Alexander Skarsgård kan vinna Emmypris i natt

Bästa dramaserie: "House of cards", "Better call Saul", "The crown", "The handmaid's tale", "This is us", "Westworld", "Stranger things".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Claire Foy ("The crown"), Elisabeth Moss ("The handmaid's tale"), Robin Wright ("House of cards"), Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"), Viola Davis ("How to get away with murder"), Keri Russel ("The americans").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Sterling K Brown ("This is us"), Kevin Spacey ("House of cards"), Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better call Saul"), Matthew Rhys ("The americans"), Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan"), Milo Ventimiglia ("This is us").

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i dramaserie: Ann Dowd "The handmaid's tale"), Samira Wiley ("The handmaid's tale"), Uzo Aduba ("Orange is the new black"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger things"), Thandie Newton ("Westworld").

Bästa manliga biroll i dramaserie: Jonathan Banks ("better call Saul"), john Lithgow (The crown"), Mandy Patitkin ("Homeland", Michael Kelly ("House of cards"), David Harbour ("Stranger things"), Ron Cephas jones ("This is us"), jeffrey Wright ("Westwolrld").

Bästa komediserie: "Veep", "Atlanta", "Black-ish", "Master of none", "Modern family", "Silicon Valley", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i komediserie: Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Allison Janney ("Mom"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"), Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie"), Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie"), Pamela Adlon ("Better things").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i komediserie: Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent"), Aziz Anzari ("Master of none"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), William H Macy ("Shameless"), Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets").

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i komediserie: Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday night live"), Leslie Jones ("Saturday night live"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday night live"), Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent", judith Light "Transparent", Anna Chlumsky ("Veep").

Bästa manliga biroll i komediserie: Ty Burrell ("Modern family", Alec Baldwin ("Saturday night live", Tituss Burgess ("unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Matt Walsh "Veep").

Bästa miniserie: "Big little lies", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "Genius", "The night of", "Fargo".

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i miniserie: Regina King ("American crime"), Laura Dern ("Big little lies"), Shallene Woodley ("Big little lies"), Jusy Davis ("Feud"), Jackie Hoffman ("Feud"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("The wizard of lies").

Bästa manliga biroll i miniserie: Alexander Skarsgård ("Big little lies"), David Thewlis (Fargo"), Alfred Molina ("Feud"), Stanley Tucci ("Feud", Bill Camp ("The night of"), Michael Kenneth Williams ("The night of").