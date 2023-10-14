Stop Tax Financing Sudan's War Criminals

Det här är en argumenterande text med syfte att påverka. Åsikterna som uttrycks är skribentens egna.

Since 2021, eight million kronor from Swedish tax funds have been directed to companies closely connected to the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary. This militia group is responsible for war crimes, including massacres, mass rapes, and ethnic cleansing, on a regular basis. Nonetheless, payments from Sweden continue. Through their joint operation of gold mines with the Wagner Group, RSF also contributes to Putin's war chest. Swedish tax funds should never sponsor war criminals. These payments are in stark contradiction to Sweden’s human rights commitments. They contribute to undermining peace and stability across Africa and the Middle East.