”Allegations of ’blackmailing’ are false”
As an admirer of Swedish diplomacy for many years, I believe that Sweden is not a country that allows itself to be blackmailed. This is written by Turkey's ambassador in Stockholm, Yönet Can Tezel, who gives his view of the path towards Swedish NATO membership.
It is quite understandable that the Swedish society wants to feel confident about how their NATO membership process is advancing. However, some of the views in the media are rather pessimistic and even cynical. Swedish people deserve to see a fuller picture.