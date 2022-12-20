Sveriges Natoansökan

”Allegations of ’blackmailing’ are false”

Turkey's ambassador Yönet Can Tezel writes that it is important to consider Sweden's path towards Nato from a more positive and fair perspective. Foto: Emma-Sofia Olsson

As an admirer of Swedish diplomacy for many years, I believe that Sweden is not a country that allows itself to be blackmailed. This is written by Turkey's ambassador in Stockholm, Yönet Can Tezel, who gives his view of the path towards Swedish NATO membership.

It is quite understandable that the Swedish society wants to feel confident about how their NATO membership process is advancing. However, some of the views in the media are rather pessimistic and even cynical. Swedish people deserve to see a fuller picture.

