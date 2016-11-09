”Jag röstade på Trump, men känner inte att jag vann”
Hur kunde detta ske? Hur tänkte de drygt 59 miljoner som röstade på Trump? Och vad tror de händer nu med Ryssland, Nato och mänskliga rättigheter?
Republikanske väljaren Dayton Nooner chattade med SvD:s läsare på onsdagen, från sitt hem utanför Colorado. Här är ett urval av frågorna och svaren.
Grattis – hur ska du fira?
Huge congratulations on victory! It's amazing he won despite all of us drowning in polls telling us otherwise & media demonizing him 24/7. How will you celebrate? /Bosse
It is indeed a shocking and amazing victory. Honestly, I don't intend to celebrate and I hope the U.S. doesn't celebrate too much either. It's time to move on now and work together to improve America and be better for the rest of the world. We have a lot of things to work on and fix and it will take a team effort on behalf of Republicans, Democrats and Americans to make it work. I hope this is the attitude we have and that the rest of the world will see. This election was painful, tiring and took a lot out of the American people. Like I said, time to move on.....
Varför tror du svenskar ser så negativt på Trump?
Why do you think Swedes have such poor perception of Trump? Do you think the media has been too biased in displaying the issues the average American man and woman faces? /Anon
I think a lot of it has to do with what the media puts out there. Please understand, most Americans like me have a poor perception of both candidates. I voted for Trump but I don't feel like I really won. It's time to get this behind us and move on. The Swedish people are very informed and educated with respect to world politics but I think it is impossible to know exactly how a lot of people feel outside of your own country. I know a lot of Europeans here in Colorado where I live... English, Dutch, Germans and even a few Swedes. Most supported Trump and have told me had they lived back in Europe their views would probably have been different.
Vad tror du att Trump kommer att göra som president?
What do you think Donald Trump actually will do as President of the United States? /Martin Eliasson
He has to bring jobs back to America for the middle class. He has to look at our trade deals with countries around the world and improve them. He has to find a way to get Republicans and Democrats to work together better. The last one will be the hardest.
Hur tror du han kommer att göra med handelsavtalen?
How, according your opinion, Trump vill act about NAFTA and TTIP? We know he is not happy about these agreements, on the contrary of the republican elites. Isn't there a source of conflict inside the Republican party? /Berlin91
There are elements of NAFTA that must change. I don't think you can just throw the whole agreement out but there parts of it that are hurting America bad. We are absolutely losing big time with China. There is conflict within Congress as a whole and trade is an issue that Trump will insist gets worked on to get a better solution and plan for America. This has to change... America has lost too many jobs as it is to bad business decisions.
Jag är väldigt oroad över klimatet – vad tänker du?
I will give birth to my first child in May and after this election I'm serously concerened about the environmental issues he or she will inherit from us. What are your thoughts on this? /Karolina
The U.S. has to be a leader in environmental issues and climate change. As the world develops it is critical we are responsible when it comes to what is put into the air and how we use our resources. We need to reach out to rapidly developing countries like China and India and assist them in being responsible. If we continue like we are now I worry massive problems in the environment will really affect civilization 50, 100 and definitely 200 years from now. Smart solutions start now.
Vad händer om han blir en väldigt dålig president?
What do you think would happen if Trump proved to be a very bad president and his approval ratings went down significantly. Do you think he would resign in a case like that? What would Democrats and Republicans want him to do in a situation like that? /Anders
I don't think he would resign but he would definitely be a one term (4 year) president. He has to prove himself like no one else has before. If something happens to where Trump is no longer President then Pence would be President. A lot of people would like to see this happen. But let's hope Trump surprises America and the world for the good of everyone. He's certainly surprised everyone to this point.
Trots sexismen – varför röstade så många kvinnor?
Many swedes are really surprised that so many women voted for Trump, after all the sexist things he has said about women. Why is that? /Hanna
Let's be clear....Trump did a lot of bad things including his history of saying negative things about women. He has to earn the respect of the American people in a lot of ways still. But it looks like Clinton did not get the votes of women and minorities as many thought. I think women and Americans who voted for Trump saw Trump as one who said bad things and Clinton as one who DID bad things. People want change and Clinton represented four more years of Obama to the American people. The American people saw Clinton as one of the most corrupt and dishonest candidates ever and this meant more than the things Trump has done in the past.
Hur kommer han att jobba för minoritetsgrupper?
How do you think Trump will address the issue of LGBT rights, black rights, trans rights, etc? If he's going to unite the nation, he will need to assure those groups, and other minorities, that their rights will be protected and advanced, not pushed back and reversed to cater to the wishes of the religious right.
For Trump to be successful he has to include all groups into the political discussion. Trump is not like a lot of the religious right... Pence is much more so than Trump. But I think all Americans realize now is the time to have the tough discussions to bring America together more. There really is no other option.
Vad kommer hända med relationen till Ryssland nu?
What is going to happen with the relations between the U.S. and Russia now? What about NATO? /Cilla
NATO will not go away. I just don't see the U.S. ever leaving NATO. U.S. has to take a hard stance on Russia and Putin but not push them away like Obama has. I think Trump will try to improve relations with Russia but can't get too cozy with them. There is a responsibility with NATO that must be upheld. I think Trump will definitely try to get the member nations to contribute more (their 2% of GDP) as many in NATO have agreed should happen. Right now, US, UK, Estonia, Poland and Greece are the only countries who are doing so. For it to work and be strong everyone has to do their fair share as agreed upon.
Varför ville ni väljare bli av med Obamacare?
Why do you think Republican voters are happy about getting rid of Obamacare, a reform that permits a substantial part of the population to have at least a minimum standard of healthcare, a level that every European take for granted? /Niclas Svensson
Obamacare was supposed to give Americans more choice with more competition at a lesser cost. The exact opposite has happened. While some people have coverage that did not have coverage before, many Americans now with Obamacare have lost their doctors, had their cost go way up and now have less choice than ever before. It has hurt millions of Americans.
Och om Trump blir en lugnare version av sig själv nu?
Do you think – and hope – that Trump will realise his promises to the voters? Many people think that he might be a calmer version of himself. Would that make you disappointed? /Matilda
Trump still has a lot to prove to me. I hope he will act more like a President and change the way he has acted and talked to people. I think he will change. That's the only way he can get more people on his side. I would not be disappointed at all to see a Trump who acts different and in a calmer way. It's time to do right for America and the rest of the world.
Är Trump rätt person att ena USA?
Donald Trump pledged to be a president for all americans and to unite the country in his acceptance speech. Do you think he's the right person to do that, and what do you think would have happened with all the anger in the US, had Hillary Clinton won? /Therese
He has a lot to prove to me to show he's the right person for the job. But I don't think Hillary was the right one either. I don't think Obama did a good job at all in uniting the American people. Hopefully, Trump will set his ego aside and try to unite all people together. If Hillary won you would have had the same anger as you do now. People would have seen a career corrupt politician hold the highest office in America that would just carry on the bad policies of the last few years. With Trump, at least something different will happen.