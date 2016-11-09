”Jag röstade på Trump, men känner inte att jag vann”

Dayton Nooner chattar med SvD:s läsare om valutgången, och om varför han röstade på Trump. Foto: Privat och AP.

Grattis – hur ska du fira?

Huge congratulations on victory! It's amazing he won despite all of us drowning in polls telling us otherwise & media demonizing him 24/7. How will you celebrate? /Bosse

It is indeed a shocking and amazing victory. Honestly, I don't intend to celebrate and I hope the U.S. doesn't celebrate too much either. It's time to move on now and work together to improve America and be better for the rest of the world. We have a lot of things to work on and fix and it will take a team effort on behalf of Republicans, Democrats and Americans to make it work. I hope this is the attitude we have and that the rest of the world will see. This election was painful, tiring and took a lot out of the American people. Like I said, time to move on.....