Vad är det Donald Trump i USA och den brittiska Brexit-rörelsen säger ?
Joshua Mitchell som är professor i politisk teori på Georgetown University i den amerikansk huvudstaden skriver i Politico att budskapet kan sammanfattas i sex punkter:
1. Gränser är betydelsefulla
2. Invandringspolitik är viktig
3. Det är nationella intressen som är betydelsefulla, inte s k universella intressen
4. entreprenörskap är viktigt
5. decentralisering är viktigt
6. politisk korrekthet - identitetspolitik är en integrerad del härav - måste avvisas
Mitchell suckar inför det han ser:
Alas, here we are, with, on the one hand, tired old post-1989 ideas in the Democratic Party searching for one more chance to prove that they remain vibrant and adequate to the problems at hand; and on the other, seemingly strange, ideas that swirl around us like mental dust waiting to coalesce.
Vi lever i en intressant tid.