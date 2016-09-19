Läromästare? Foto: Evan Vucci

Vad är det Donald Trump i USA och den brittiska Brexit-rörelsen säger ?

Joshua Mitchell som är professor i politisk teori på Georgetown University i den amerikansk huvudstaden skriver i Politico att budskapet kan sammanfattas i sex punkter:

1. Gränser är betydelsefulla

2. Invandringspolitik är viktig

3. Det är nationella intressen som är betydelsefulla, inte s k universella intressen

4. entreprenörskap är viktigt

5. decentralisering är viktigt

6. politisk korrekthet - identitetspolitik är en integrerad del härav - måste avvisas

Mitchell suckar inför det han ser:

Alas, here we are, with, on the one hand, tired old post-1989 ideas in the Democratic Party searching for one more chance to prove that they remain vibrant and adequate to the problems at hand; and on the other, seemingly strange, ideas that swirl around us like mental dust waiting to coalesce.

Vi lever i en intressant tid.