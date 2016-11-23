På väg ut trots.... Foto: Cliff Owen

Debatten om den populistiska vågen i västdemokratierna kommer att pågå länge.

Det finns många olika infallsvinklar.

Just nu är det amerikanska presidentvalet mest intressant.

Annons X

Nate Silver skriver att det är utbildningsnivå, inte inkomst som är den avgörande faktorn bakom valutfallet.

Washington Post skriver om en analys från Brookings som pekar på ett annat samband:

In the modern era of presidential politics, no candidate has ever won the popular vote by more than Hillary Clinton did this year, yet still managed to lose the electoral college. In that sense, 2016 was a historic split: Donald Trump won the presidency by as much as 74 electoral votes (depending on how Michigan ends up) while losing the nationwide vote to Clinton by 1.7 million votes and counting.

But there's another divide exposed by the election, which researchers at the Brookings Institution recently discovered as they sifted the election returns. It has no bearing on the election outcome, but it tells us something important about the state of the country and its politics moving forward.

The divide is economic, and it is massive. According to the Brookings analysis, the less-than-500 counties that Clinton won nationwide combined to generate 64 percent of America's economic activity in 2015. The more-than-2,600 counties that Trump won combined to generate 36 percent of the country's economic activity last year.

De valdistrikt som Clinton vann genererar 64 % av den ekonomiska aktiviteten i USA 2015. För de valdistrikt som Trump vann är motsvarande siffra 36%.

Onekligen intressanta resonemang.