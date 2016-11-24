Romneys väljare var friskare Foto: Carolyn Kaster

The Economist har jämför valresultatet för Donald Trumps med siffrorna för Mitt Romney för fyra år sedan. Det visar på ett annat intressant samband: ju bättre hälsotillståndet i ett valdistrikt desto sämre utfall för Trump.

Holding all other factors constant—including the share of non-college whites—the better physical shape a county’s residents are in, the worse Mr Trump did relative to Mr Romney.

Trumps väljare kommer alltså från döende valdistrikt:

Drinking, suicide and a burgeoning epidemic of opioid abuse are widely seen as the most likely causes. Some argue that deteriorating health outcomes are linked to deindustrialisation: higher unemployment rates predict both lower life expectancy and support for Mr Trump, even after controlling for a bevy of demographic variables.

Polling data suggests that on the whole, Mr Trump’s supporters are not particularly down on their luck: within any given level of educational attainment, higher-income respondents are more likely to vote Republican. But what the geographic numbers do show is that the specific subset of Mr Trump’s voters that won him the election—those in counties where he outperformed Mr Romney by large margins—live in communities that are literally dying. Even if Mr Trump’s policies are unlikely to alleviate their plight, it is not hard to understand why they voted for change.

Vi får väl se i mellanårsvalet om två år om detta får konsekvenser.