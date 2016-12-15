Xi Jinping Foto: Luis Hidalgo

John Pomfret, tidigare byråchef i Peking för Washington Post och författare till “The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present”, funderar i en artikel i WP över USAs relation till Ryssland och Kina.

China’s economy was once a fraction of the Soviet economy; now it’s about five times larger. In the 1950s, during the heyday of Sino-Soviet relations, Chinese called Russia “big brother.” Now they jokingly call it “big sister.”

Putin is clearly interested in playing a broader role in the Asia Pacific. He is scheduled to travel to Japan this week at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Russia has sold Kilo-class submarines to Vietnam, which it will use to counter Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

China is no longer the poor backwater it was in 1972. It responded to Trump’s call with Taiwan by flying a bomber over the South China Sea. And Russia is led by a man who is dedicated to restoring Russia’s influence to the days when the Soviet Union struck fear in countries around the world. Trump’s willingness to play Kissinger’s “balance-of-power game” promises a new era of unpredictability in a world where American power is no longer unparalleled and unchallenged.

Det är ett viktigt och intressant perspektiv.