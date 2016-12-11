Iran Air Foto: Hasan Sarbakhshian

Den häftiga attacken från Donald Trump mot Boeing nyligen fick nyss sin förklaring.

Iran Air ska köpa 80 plan från Boeing till ett värde av 80 miljarder USD.

Boeings VD försvarade nyss USAs frihandelspolitik och uppenbart ingår även stormakternas Iranavtal i det han vill ställa sig bakom.

Det ska bli intressant att se hur Trump reagerar på detta:

BREAKING: Boeing, Iran Air clinch $16 billion deal for 80 planes

Boeing said the deal will support tens of thousands of U.S. jobs directly associated with production and delivery of the 777s and nearly 100,000 U.S. jobs overall. The first airplanes under this agreement are scheduled for delivery in 2018. In September, Washington granted permission to Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars' worth of aircraft to Iran. The U.S. and other world powers agreed last year to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for it curbing its nuclear activities.