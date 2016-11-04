Annons
X
Annons
X
Kultur

Topplistorna: Tove Lo in som etta

Tove Lo går in på albumlistans förstaplats med kritikerhyllade "Lady wood". Leonard Cohen får maka på sig till plats två medan Petter intar tredjeplatsen med akustiska "Skeppsholmen". James Arthur fortsätter att toppa singellistan med "Say you won't let go".

Av TT
Spara artikel

Album:

  1. (Ny) Tove Lo: "Lady wood"
  1. (1) Leonard Cohen: "You want it darker"
Annons
X
  1. (Ny) Petter: "Skeppsholmen"
  1. (2) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
  1. (6) Laleh: "Kristaller"
  1. (Ny) Carola: "Drömmen om julen"
  1. (5) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
  1. (12) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
  1. (Ny) James Arthur: "Back from the edge"
  1. (7) Drake: "Views"
  1. (18) Sia: "This is acting"
  1. (9) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
  1. (14) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
  1. (3) Lady Gaga: "Joanne"
  1. (10) Kent: "Best of"
  1. (13) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
  1. (8) Volbeat: "Seal the deal & let's boogie"
  1. (25) Twenty One Pilots: "Blurryface"
  1. (20) Miriam Bryant: "Hisingen och hem igen"
  1. (Åter) Weeping Willows: "Tomorrow became today"

Singlar:

  1. (1) James Arthur: "Say you won't let go"
  1. (2) Jill Johnson: "Open your heart"
  1. (4) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
  1. (3) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
  1. (12) Danny Saucedo: "Snacket på stan"
  1. (6) DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
  1. (5) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
  1. (7) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
  1. (19) Petter featuring Linnea Henriksson: "Se på mig nu"
  1. (10) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
  1. (8) Calvin Harris: "My way"
  1. (9) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
  1. (11) Alessia Cara: "Scars to your beautiful"
  1. (33) Starley: "Call on me (Ryan Riback remix)"
  1. (13) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
  1. (17) Nause featuring Pretty Sister: "Dynamite"
  1. (16) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
  1. (15) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
  1. (27) The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan: "All we know"
  1. (18) Hailee Steinfeld, Grey & Zedd: "Starving"

Källa: GLF

Annons
Annons
X
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet