Topplistorna: Tove Lo in som etta

Album:
- (Ny) Tove Lo: "Lady wood"
- (1) Leonard Cohen: "You want it darker"
- (Ny) Petter: "Skeppsholmen"
- (2) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
- (6) Laleh: "Kristaller"
- (Ny) Carola: "Drömmen om julen"
- (5) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
- (12) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
- (Ny) James Arthur: "Back from the edge"
- (7) Drake: "Views"
- (18) Sia: "This is acting"
- (9) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
- (14) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
- (3) Lady Gaga: "Joanne"
- (10) Kent: "Best of"
- (13) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
- (8) Volbeat: "Seal the deal & let's boogie"
- (25) Twenty One Pilots: "Blurryface"
- (20) Miriam Bryant: "Hisingen och hem igen"
- (Åter) Weeping Willows: "Tomorrow became today"
Singlar:
- (1) James Arthur: "Say you won't let go"
- (2) Jill Johnson: "Open your heart"
- (4) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
- (3) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
- (12) Danny Saucedo: "Snacket på stan"
- (6) DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
- (5) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
- (7) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
- (19) Petter featuring Linnea Henriksson: "Se på mig nu"
- (10) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
- (8) Calvin Harris: "My way"
- (9) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
- (11) Alessia Cara: "Scars to your beautiful"
- (33) Starley: "Call on me (Ryan Riback remix)"
- (13) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
- (17) Nause featuring Pretty Sister: "Dynamite"
- (16) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
- (15) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
- (27) The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan: "All we know"
- (18) Hailee Steinfeld, Grey & Zedd: "Starving"
Källa: GLF