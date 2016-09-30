Annons
Kultur

Topplistorna: Ny trio i albumtoppen

Tre helt nya skivor toppar albumlistan, där Shawn Mendes, Bruce Springsteen och Jill Johnson är veckans vinnartrio. The Chainsmokers och Halseys "Closer" ligger kvar på singellistans förstaplats, följd av The Weeknd och Daft Punks nya "Starboy".

Av TT
Album:

  1. (Ny) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
  1. (Ny) Bruce Springsteen: "Chapter and verse"
  1. (Ny) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
  1. (2) Laleh: "Kristaller"
  1. (1) Kent: "Best of"
  1. (Ny) Imperial State Electric: "All through the night"
  1. (Ny) Hurula: "Vapen till dom hopplösa"
  1. (7) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
  1. (9) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
  1. (6) Håkan Hellström: "Du gamla du fria"
  1. (14) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
  1. (8) Drake: "Views"
  1. (11) Adele: "25"
  1. (10) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
  1. (16) Sabaton: "The last stand"
  1. (15) Twenty One Pilots: "Blurryface"
  1. (Ny) Marillion: "F* everyone and run (fear)"
  1. (17) Kygo: "Cloud nine"
  1. (18) Miriam Bryant: "Hisingen och hem igen"
  1. (12) Frank Ocean: "Blonde"

Singlar:

  1. (1) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
  1. (Ny) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
  1. (2) Dj Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
  1. (3) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
  1. (5) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
  1. (4) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
  1. (14) Calvin Harris: "My way"
  1. (6) Julie Bergan: "Arigato"
  1. (9) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
  1. (8) Twenty One Pilots: "Heathens"
  1. (10) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
  1. (7) Jonas Blue featuring JP Cooper: "Perfect strangers"
  1. (17) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
  1. (12) Shawn Mendes: "Treat you better"
  1. (11) Coldplay: "Hymn for the weekend (Seeb remix)"
  1. (18) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
  1. (20) Gavin James: "Nervous (the ooh song, Mark McCabe remix)"
  1. (13) Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons: "Sucker for pain (with Logic, Ty Dolla Sign & X Ambassadors)
  1. (21) Junge Junge featuring Kyle Pearce: "Run run run"
  1. (33) Shawn Mendes: Mercy"

Källa: GLF

