Topplistorna: Ny trio i albumtoppen

Album:
- (Ny) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
- (Ny) Bruce Springsteen: "Chapter and verse"
- (Ny) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
- (2) Laleh: "Kristaller"
- (1) Kent: "Best of"
- (Ny) Imperial State Electric: "All through the night"
- (Ny) Hurula: "Vapen till dom hopplösa"
- (7) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
- (9) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
- (6) Håkan Hellström: "Du gamla du fria"
- (14) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
- (8) Drake: "Views"
- (11) Adele: "25"
- (10) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
- (16) Sabaton: "The last stand"
- (15) Twenty One Pilots: "Blurryface"
- (Ny) Marillion: "F* everyone and run (fear)"
- (17) Kygo: "Cloud nine"
- (18) Miriam Bryant: "Hisingen och hem igen"
- (12) Frank Ocean: "Blonde"
Singlar:
- (1) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
- (Ny) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
- (2) Dj Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
- (3) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
- (5) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
- (4) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
- (14) Calvin Harris: "My way"
- (6) Julie Bergan: "Arigato"
- (9) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
- (8) Twenty One Pilots: "Heathens"
- (10) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
- (7) Jonas Blue featuring JP Cooper: "Perfect strangers"
- (17) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
- (12) Shawn Mendes: "Treat you better"
- (11) Coldplay: "Hymn for the weekend (Seeb remix)"
- (18) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
- (20) Gavin James: "Nervous (the ooh song, Mark McCabe remix)"
- (13) Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons: "Sucker for pain (with Logic, Ty Dolla Sign & X Ambassadors)
- (21) Junge Junge featuring Kyle Pearce: "Run run run"
- (33) Shawn Mendes: Mercy"
Källa: GLF