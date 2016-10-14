Annons
Kultur

Topplistorna: Mendes på första plats

Shawn Mendes klättrar till första plats på albumlistan med "Illuminate". Singellistan toppas alltjämt av The Weeknd och Daft Punk, medan Green Day ligger i topp på den nya listan över fysiska albumförsäljningar.

Av TT
Album:

  1. (3) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
  1. (Ny) Green Day: "Revolution radio"
  1. (5) Laleh: "Kristaller"
  1. (12) Håkan Hellström: "Du gamla du fria"
  1. (6) Kent: "Best of"
    1. (4) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
    1. (9) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
    1. (1) Lars-Kristerz: "Rätt å slätt"
    1. (11) Drake: "Views"
    1. (8) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
    1. (2) Bon Iver: "22, a million"
    1. (Ny) Norah Jones: "Day breaks"
    1. (Ny) Flamingokvintetten: "En gång till"
    1. (10) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
    1. (7) Opeth: "Sorceress"
    1. (14) Adele: "25"
    1. (Ny) Meshuggah: "The violent sleep of reason"
    1. (34) Coldplay: "A head full of dreams"
    1. (15) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
    1. (18) Lars Winnerbäck: "Granit och morän"

    Singlar:

    1. (1) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
    1. (2) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
    1. (3) DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
    1. (6) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
    1. (5) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
    1. (4) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
    1. (8) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
    1. (7) Calvin Harris: "My way"
    1. (9) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
    1. (10) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
    1. (11) Twenty One Pilots: "Heathens"
    1. (12) Jonas Blue featuring JP Cooper: "Perfect strangers"
    1. (16) Coldplay: "Hymn for the weekend (Seeb remix)"
    1. (13) Julie Bergan: "Arigato"
    1. (15) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
    1. (14) Shawn Mendes: "Treat you better"
    1. (51) James Arthur: "Say you won't let go"
    1. (19) Gavin James: "Nervous (the ooh song, Mark McCabe remix)"
    1. (20) Alessia Cara: "Scars to your beautiful"
    1. (18) Niall Horan: "This town"

    Källa: GLF

