Topplistorna: Mendes på första plats

Album:
- (3) Shawn Mendes: "Illuminate"
- (Ny) Green Day: "Revolution radio"
- (5) Laleh: "Kristaller"
- (12) Håkan Hellström: "Du gamla du fria"
- (6) Kent: "Best of"
- (4) Justin Bieber: "Purpose"
- (9) Ariana Grande: "Dangerous woman"
- (1) Lars-Kristerz: "Rätt å slätt"
- (11) Drake: "Views"
- (8) Kent: "Då som nu för alltid"
- (2) Bon Iver: "22, a million"
- (Ny) Norah Jones: "Day breaks"
- (Ny) Flamingokvintetten: "En gång till"
- (10) Jill Johnson: "For you I'll wait"
- (7) Opeth: "Sorceress"
- (14) Adele: "25"
- (Ny) Meshuggah: "The violent sleep of reason"
- (34) Coldplay: "A head full of dreams"
- (15) Marcus & Martinus: "Hei (fan spesial)"
- (18) Lars Winnerbäck: "Granit och morän"
Singlar:
- (1) The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: "Starboy"
- (2) The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey: "Closer"
- (3) DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber: "Let me love you"
- (6) Zara Larsson: "Ain't my fault"
- (5) Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar: "The greatest"
- (4) Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber & Mø: "Cold water"
- (8) Calum Scott: "Dancing on my own"
- (7) Calvin Harris: "My way"
- (9) Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha: "In the name of love"
- (10) Imany: "Don't be so shy (Filatov & Karas remix)"
- (11) Twenty One Pilots: "Heathens"
- (12) Jonas Blue featuring JP Cooper: "Perfect strangers"
- (16) Coldplay: "Hymn for the weekend (Seeb remix)"
- (13) Julie Bergan: "Arigato"
- (15) Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj: "Side to side"
- (14) Shawn Mendes: "Treat you better"
- (51) James Arthur: "Say you won't let go"
- (19) Gavin James: "Nervous (the ooh song, Mark McCabe remix)"
- (20) Alessia Cara: "Scars to your beautiful"
- (18) Niall Horan: "This town"
Källa: GLF