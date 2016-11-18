Technofestivaler släpper första namn

Bland de hittills nio klara namnen till Into the Factory finns Cari Lekebusch, Dasha Rush, Headless Horseman och Ion Ludwig medan Cassy, Anna Hanna, Marcel Dettmann, Midland och Praslesh är klara för Into the Valley.

Into the Valley har tidigare arrangerats på Dalhalla i Dalarna, men nyligen meddelade festivalen att man vuxit ur kostymen och flyttar till Rummu i Estland, där den arrangeras 29 juni–1 juli 2017. Den helt nya festivalen Into the Factory arrangeras i Stora Vika utanför Nynäshamn 10–12 augusti.