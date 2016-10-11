Swedish scientist can prove if Avery is guilty of murder

Kirsty Spalding, a molecular biologist in Stockholm may end up proving that Steven Avery, the convicted murderer known from Netflix's ”Making a Murderer”-series, is innocent. Foto: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman / Svenska Dagbladet

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK As Kirsty Spalding, a scientist at the Karolinska Institute (KI), sat down earlier this year with her husband to watch ’Making a Murderer’ in their home in Stockholm, Sweden, a sequence of events was kicked into motion that might end up proving the innocence of 54 year-old Steven Avery. He was sentenced 2007 to life in prison without parole for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, as portrayed in the series.

The documentary suggests that evidence against Avery were planted by the police in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. That includes a sample of Avery’s blood found by investigators in Halbach’s car, a Toyota RAV4.

”Halfway through the series they presented the idea that the blood was planted by the police to get him convicted,” says Kirsty Spalding in an interview with SvD.

”We joked at home that I would be able to prove if it was planted or not.”

Born in Australia, Kirsty Spalding moved to Sweden fifteen years ago to build a career as a scientist within the field of molecular biology. Her research led her to develop a method by which human tissue can be dated within a narrow interval.

So as Spalding continued to watch ’Making a Murderer’, she became convinced that her method could actually prove if the blood in the Avery case was fresh or old when it was found in the vehicle. In other words, if Steven Avery is guilty of murder or not.

Kirsty Spalding contacted Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner to present her idea. Zellner was immediately interested.

Zellner and her team have spent the better part of this year to try to have a court decide to release all technical evidence in Avery’s case, including the blood samples. If she gets her way, Kirsty Spalding stands ready to conduct a test that will prove if the blood is from 2005, when Teresa Halbach disappeared, or of an earlier date.

Interestingly enough, the method that Spalding will use is based on the testing of nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

Normally in the atmosphere, neutrons are colliding with nitrogen, creating protons and radioactive carbon, or Carbon-14.

But as the United States, Soviet Union and others began to blow nuclear bombs in the atmosphere during the 20th century, the balance changed. Huge amounts of neutrons was released and the process escalated.

”If you look at it over time, the levels of Carbon-14 were constant for thousands of years. And then comes a spike. After the nuclear tests were banned in 1963, the levels are declining again,” says Kirsty Spalding.

Called radiocarbon dating, her method measures the level of Carbon-14 in relation to non-radioactive carbon in human tissue, such as blood. By measuring these levels, Kirsty Spalding is able to date when the tissue was created.

”It’s a completely objective test, you cannot influence the result in any way. You’ll get a number that simply shows the share radioactive carbon in the blood,” Spalding says.

When she will be able to actually conduct the test isn’t clear, however. Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner is still waiting for court approval to get her hands on the evidence in Avery’s case.

But if the test shows that his blood was already old when it was found in Teresa Halbachs’s car in 2005, Kirsty Spalding concludes, it could be a major step in Zellner’s fight to have her client exonerated.

”This was one of the most important points in the whole case,” Spalding recalls thinking as she watched the praised docu series earlier this year.

”I thought that here is this guy still in jail and they haven’t been able to conduct a proper test of this blood,” Spalding says.