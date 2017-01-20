If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere. ” Foto: Michel Euler

New York Timeskolumnisten Roger Cohen har en formidabel krönika idag där han gör upp med mycket av det som präglar världspoliken idag:

Global Britain! Make America Great Again! Russia for Russians! As Orwell observed, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Cohen hånar oerhört effektivt Theresa Mays Brexit-tal (For 43 years the country has been a member of an introverted, stifling little entity called the European Union that has just concluded a free trade deal with Canada, has dozens of multilateral and bilateral trade agreements, boasts the United States as its top trading partner, takes some 44 percent of British exports, and accounts for over 23 percent of world economic output.How could Britain possibly be global within this straitjacket?) men sätter sedan effektivt in Mays nationalistiska predikan i sitt sammanhang.

Brexit-folkomröstningen var dagen då landet vände ryggen åt världen.

The vote for Brexit was in fact the moment Britain turned its back on the world, succumbing to pettiness, anti-immigrant bigotry, lying politicians, self-delusion and vapid promises of restored glory.

Men i dessa dagar är röster som Cohens kanske allt mindre relavanta.

Vi lever kanske som Orwell skrev i en tid då det är revolutionärt att säga sanningar?