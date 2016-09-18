Den verklige motkandidaten Foto: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

My name may not be on the ballot, but our progress is on the ballot.

Det sa president Barack Obama i ett tal inför Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

“Tolerance is on the ballot. Democracy is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot. Good schools are on the ballot. Ending mass incarceration, that’s on the ballot right now. Hope is on the ballot. And fear is on the ballot too.”

Tolerans, demokrati, rättvisa, goda skolor, hopp och fruktan - detta handlar valet om.

Kanske är det så att presidentvalet egentligen står mellan Obama och Trump.

Med en så svag kandidat som Hillary Clinton är Obamas insats i kampanjen fram till den 8 november troligen helt nödvändig.