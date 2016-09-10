Bernie för fördelningspolitik Foto: John Minchillo

I The Atlantic intervjuas Economist kolumnisten Ryan Avent om hans nya bok The Wealth of Humans, som handlar om hur teknologi förändrar arbetets natur.

I slutet av intervjun gör Avent denna iakttagelse:

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are two sides of the beginning of this social evolution. Bernie is pushing along the direction of, "let’s distribute more." Trump is pushing along a related direction which is, "let’s exclude others who are not like us." The book talks at the end about how redistribution creates political pressure to exclude those who don’t belong, who aren’t like the majority. The rise of nationalistic political figures in America and in Europe is related to the idea that the majority wants to draw the circle of society closer.

Sanders önskar mer fördelningspolitik och Trump vill stänga ute de som en majoritet inte anser har en plats i välfärdssystemet.

Detta är ett perspektiv som jag tror har och kommer att ha relevans också för svensk samhällsdebatt.