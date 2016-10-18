English version: Leo Borg, 13: ”World top ten is my goal”

Leo Borg, 13. Foto: Tomas Oneborg

SvD Junior, a newspaper for young people, is the first newspaper to speak to Leo Borg. As his father, who grew up learning the sport in front of a garagedoor in Södertälje south of Stockholm, Leo is a great talent in tennis.

He started playing when he was only three years old and now he’s on the court two hours every day.

– My goal is to turn professional and reach top ten in the world. I have to sacrifice some time being together with my friends, but it is worth the effort. It is tennis I want to play, says Leo Borg.

Annons X

Björn Borg, 12 years old 1968 and Leo Borg, 13 years old 2016. Foto: TT & Josef Persson

To have a world famous father can be troublesome:

– Everybody knows it on the tennis court. I tend not to think about it. Sometimes yo don’t want people to know. It can create big pressure, says Leo Borg.

Leo plays the game a bit different to his father, who graced the grass in Wimbledon and won the tournament five times in a row (1976–80) among other spectacular victories.

– Dad had a weird backhand. With two hands. I don’t hit the ball like that. Hus backhand was really strange, says Leo with a smile.

Similarities between father and son although led to to the part in the major motion picture, where Leo plays the legend as young (9–13 years).

Leo Borg. Foto: Tomas Oneborg

The film company struggled to find a lookalike combined with somebody that could master the technique with racket and ball.

– I think I did five screenings before they took me on, Leo tells and adds that showing a lot of different emotions was the biggest challenge for him.

– It helped to film myself with the telephone and practise the lines, he adds.

Foto: Tomas Oneborg

In the beginning the filming was difficult:

– It took some practice to overcome the odd feeling to play my father. I talked to my father about how things were when he was young and he gave me several tips. In the end I think it is easier to play a person you know then acting as somebody you don’t know, Leo Borg says.

Björn Borgs greatness as a sportsman was well documented to Leo:

– But I didn’t know much about his childhood. It was fun to get to know more, he says.