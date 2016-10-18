English version: Leo Borg, 13: ”World top ten is my goal”

SvD Junior, a newspaper for young people, is the first newspaper to speak to Leo Borg. As his father, who grew up learning the sport in front of a garagedoor in Södertälje south of Stockholm, Leo is a great talent in tennis.
He started playing when he was only three years old and now he’s on the court two hours every day.
– My goal is to turn professional and reach top ten in the world. I have to sacrifice some time being together with my friends, but it is worth the effort. It is tennis I want to play, says Leo Borg.
To have a world famous father can be troublesome:
– Everybody knows it on the tennis court. I tend not to think about it. Sometimes yo don’t want people to know. It can create big pressure, says Leo Borg.
Leo plays the game a bit different to his father, who graced the grass in Wimbledon and won the tournament five times in a row (1976–80) among other spectacular victories.
SvD:s NYHETSBREV – dagens viktigaste nyheter direkt i mejlkorgenAnmäl dig här
– Dad had a weird backhand. With two hands. I don’t hit the ball like that. Hus backhand was really strange, says Leo with a smile.
Similarities between father and son although led to to the part in the major motion picture, where Leo plays the legend as young (9–13 years).
The film company struggled to find a lookalike combined with somebody that could master the technique with racket and ball.
– I think I did five screenings before they took me on, Leo tells and adds that showing a lot of different emotions was the biggest challenge for him.
– It helped to film myself with the telephone and practise the lines, he adds.
In the beginning the filming was difficult:
– It took some practice to overcome the odd feeling to play my father. I talked to my father about how things were when he was young and he gave me several tips. In the end I think it is easier to play a person you know then acting as somebody you don’t know, Leo Borg says.
Björn Borgs greatness as a sportsman was well documented to Leo:
– But I didn’t know much about his childhood. It was fun to get to know more, he says.