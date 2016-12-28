Annons
Världen

Trump till Israel: Håll ut tills jag tar över

Donald Trump gick till Twitterattack mot Barack Obama för hans Israelpolitik i dag. Detta med anledning av omröstningen i FN:s säkerhetsråd, där Israels bosättningar på Västbanken fördömdes.

Av Sebastian Hagberg / Omni
FN-resolutionen om israeliska bosättningar
Foto: Evan Vucci/AP

”Vi kan inte fortsätta låta Israel bli behandlade med förakt. USA brukade vara Israels vän men inte nu längre. Början på slutet var Iranavtalet, och nu det här (FN)! Håll ut, Israel, 20 januari är inte långt borta”, skrev Trump i en serie tweets.

