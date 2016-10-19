de Mistura to SvD: ”Very bad guerrilla war if Aleppo collapses"

Staffan de Mistura. Foto: AP

GENÈVE As Russia and Syria halt airstrikes on Aleppo ahead of a ”humanitarian pause” on Thursday, the UN Special Envoy de Mistura says it is crunch time in the war. Russia has offered an 8-hour ceasefire in besieged eastern Aleppo in order to give a chance to seriously wounded civilians to leave the city and possibly to prepare for a voluntary evacuation of Al-Nusra fighters.

“This is a positive development and clearly better than nothing”, says the Special Envoy. “We have been asking for the last two weeks for a window to bring in ambulances to pick up at least 200 wounded people, some of them children. Our humanitarian colleagues, however, have been asking for at least 12 hours in order to implement this medical evacuation in an organized way.”

But Staffan de Mistura remains very concerned about the chances that the bombing of eastern Aleppo will stop completely and long enough for humanitarian aid to be brought in.

“What we have seen in the past is that there was often a promising announcement which then was complicated or diluted by subsequent conditions. There is a serious risk that this could happen this time. But of course this is better than nothing. One person saved by an ambulance is one person saved.”

De Mistura adds that it was also positive that the US and Russia met in Lausanne for Syria talks last Saturday together with the main regional stakeholders, after nearly two weeks of broken Syria discussions.

“It was indeed reassuring to see a further attempt, this time in a multilateral format, to continue discussions on Syria between Russia and the US”.

The UN Envoy remains convinced that the estimated 900 Al-Nusra fighters – who are still de facto linked to Al-Qaeda – need to be convinced to leave eastern Aleppo in order to produce a substantial halt to the bombing and to enable the local announcement of a cessation of hostilities. In such a case, Russia would not be able to justify anymore the continuous bombing of eastern Aleppo.

De Mistura says that he is willing to personally escort the jihadists out of eastern Aleppo.

But one problem is that Al-Nusra fighters have so far refused to accept the plan, another is the difficulty in separating Al-Nusra fighters from other fighters in eastern Aleppo. A third challenge is trusting the Syrian government and its allies not to ask for further conditions beyond the departure of Al-Nusra in order to respect the cessation of hostilities.

“For everything we do in Syria at the moment, there is a lack of trust and we have to work with that sad assumption. But since we see the writing on the wall foretelling the destruction of Aleppo, and this by December if the current level of fighting and bombing goes on, due to lack of credible options, we must at least test this option.”

The Special Envoy says that he is getting some signs from the opposition from inside Aleppo that make him believe that the Al-Nusra fighters might be asked by the very people of eastern Aleppo to leave in order to avoid the unavoidable destruction of the city.

“I hear from the mainstream opposition inside Aleppo that many can no longer stand the Al-Nusra minority being there deciding for everyone and becoming the alibi for the Government of Syria and its allies to bomb the whole of eastern Aleppo. This seems to be the mood now if the people of Aleppo were free to talk. It looks logical when you have maximum 900 fighters deciding for over 275,000 people and on top of it not allowing them to leave the city.”

Concerning the separation of Al-Nusra from rebel fighters, Staffan de Mistura says that he believes the regional powers can play a crucial role.

“Important countries, like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, which have influence over the mainstream rebel groups, are in a position to suggest to those groups to tell the Al-Nusra fighters that it is time to go to Idlib and therefore take away any alleged justification, or alibi, for the heavy bombing of urban areas of eastern Aleppo.”

Why would Russia accept the plan when they are close to taking Eastern Aleppo? They can also find other reasons to continue bombing?

“This is a legitimate suspicion based on past negative experiences. But I assume that a destroyed eastern Aleppo will not be what Russia wants since it would produce such a level of global outrage and perhaps 150,000 refugees heading to Turkey, at the very time when relations between Russia and Turkey are improving.”

“The Russians have no interest in getting to a point where they have to participate in the destruction of a city in order to fight a small group of fighters listed as terrorists by the UN and be remembered in history for that.”, de Mistura responded.

De Mistura warns:

“I see in front of us written on a clear wall a new Srebrenica, a new Rwanda, unless we try to stop it.”

What happens if or when Aleppo falls to Russia and the Government of Syria?

“This war will not end and will not be won by taking over Aleppo. A phase of the war may end, Aleppo may collapse with thousands of people dead and perhaps 150,000 refugees. But then, the likelihood is that there will be a guerilla war for the foreseeable future, and a very bad guerilla war. Those countries who sponsor the opposition,and many Syrians, will continue to fight. That is a horrible prospect and a terrible scenario for anyone, including Assad and his supporters.”, de Mistura said.

De Mistura continues:

“It is true at the moment it looks as if Assad believes that there is an imminent military solution, and probably plans to pursue it. The question is whether Russia wants to be part of such a military solution that could degenerate into a long ongoing guerilla conflict where the Syrian people will continue to be the victims. My assumption is that they are not wanting this.”

It is doubtless a tough job for the Syria Envoy, and the two previous envoys left after big frustrations and disappointments.

Any plans on leaving?

“Am I still able to offer some hope? Am I still able to do something to keep the Syrian people believing that there is some chance? I’ve asked myself these questions every day for the past two years. I still believe I can. But at the end of the day it will depend on the Secretary-General and the Security Council, and ultimately on my wife and my family who are suffering a lot from this – and my feeling whether I am adding something positive to the plight of the Syrian people.”