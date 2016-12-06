Inte så krångligt egentligen Foto: Frank Augstein

Janan Ganesh är den helt briljante politisk kommentatorn på Financial Times.

Hans perspektiv kännetecknas alltid av vass klarsyn.

I dagens tidning skriver han om de redan komplicerade relationerna mellan brittiska ledande politiker och deras kollegor på kontinenten:

You can save yourself a lot of time and trouble by taking people at their word. The British, heirs to an artful conversational culture in which nobody says what they mean, are uniquely bad at it. After the second world war, British governments never believed Franco-German talk of European unity. When it turned out to be more than metaphorical, London did not think they would act on plans to deepen the project into social policy. When they did, it was sure they would stop short of a monetary union. The story of Britain in Europe is a story of naked intent mistaken for something more sophisticated, of ironists confounded by continental literalism.

Den brittiska samtalstekniken där ingen säger vad man egentligen menar gör britterna helt oförmögna att hantera tyska och franska ledande politiker som faktiskt menar vad de säger.

Han sammanfattar den brittiska Brexit-positionen helt briljant i 3 meningar:

The EU makes up for the opacity of its institutions with the transparency of its interests. It cannot afford to set the precedent that a member state’s exit can lead to a better life outside or substantial concessions to stay inside. If it does, every nation will chance its arm and the union will crumble

EU kan inte tillåta ett medlemsland lämna och få en mera fördelaktig tillvaro utanför eller erhålla sådana långtgående eftergifter att man stannar kvar. Ty då skulle alla medlemsländer kräva detsamma och EU skulle smulas sönder.

Så enkel – så svår – är Brexitutmaningen.